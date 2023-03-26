After a disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign, Spain resume proceedings under a new manager and will host Norway in their first match at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Sunday, March 26. The game will begin at 1:15 am IST at La Rosaleda, Malaga. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Spain vs Norway match.

Spain vs Norway, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Get ready for non-stop European football action as teams battle it out for #Euro2024 qualification 🤩 ⚔️ Which match are you most looking forward to❓💬#SonySportsNetwork #EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/Ihog36Q7jz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)