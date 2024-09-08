Switzerland national football team will take on UEFA Euro 2024 champions Spain national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Monday, September 9. The Switzerland vs Spain UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Stade de Geneve in Lancy and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Switzerland vs Spain live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans looking for Switzerland vs Spain live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Emiliano Martinez Recreates His Viral Celebration With Copa America 2024 Trophy After Argentina’s 3–0 Win Over Chile in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers (Watch Video).

Switzerland vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🚨 ¡¡HOY JUGAMOS!! ⚽ Suiza - ESPAÑA 🏆 Fase de grupos de la #NationsLeague 🗓 Jornada 2 | Grupo A4 ⏰ 20:45 🏟 Stade de Genève 📍 Ginebra (Suiza) 📺 @La1_tve ✍🏻 PREVIA: https://t.co/lx9DtUEz3m #️⃣ #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/yon4rEFz3d — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)