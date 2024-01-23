The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, January 23 at the scheduled time of 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between India and Syria will be played at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the IND vs SYR match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the IND vs SYR football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers Meet Indian Ambassador Vipul in Doha, Qatar.

India vs Syria Live Streaming and Telecast Details

