Tamworth will welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of FA Cup 2024-25 on Sunday, January 12. The Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FA Cup 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten channels. SonyLIV will provide Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur for those fans who are looking for an online viewing option. Liverpool 4–0 Accrington Stanley, FA Cup 2024–25: Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa Score As Dominant Reds Cruise Into Fourth Round (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup 2024-25 Live

MATCHDAY 🙌 🆚 Tamworth 🏟️ The Lamb Ground 🏆 @EmiratesFACup ⏰ 12.30pm GMT pic.twitter.com/R25KW9IwBP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)