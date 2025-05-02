Tottenham Hotspur will be back in action for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final berth as they will take on Bodo/Glimt at home in the semifinal first leg match on Friday, May 2. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels.Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

A big night in N17 ✨ Where are you following our Europa League semi-final from? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/BT684fXFGU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2025

