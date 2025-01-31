Tottenham Hotspur are set to clash with Swedish club IF Elfsborg in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 on Friday, January 31. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host the Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elsborg match that starts from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of UEFA Europa League 2024-25 and fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elsborg live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. The Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elsborg live streaming will be available on SonyLIV at the cost of a subscription for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Premier League 2024–25: Pressure on Ange Postecoglou Ramps Up After Tottenham Hotspur Loses at Home Against Struggling Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elsborg

This is it! 🤩 One final shot to climb the table and secure the best possible finish. Which game are you locking in for? 👀 ⚽#SonySportsNetwork #EuropaLeague #UEL [Europa League, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Football, Schedule] pic.twitter.com/Md23u5OPfZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 30, 2025

