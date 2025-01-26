After 22 games, Tottenham Hotspur has 24 points and stands at 15th position in the premier league standings, they will face the 19th-placed Leicester City next. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match was scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and it starts at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 26. Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Live

