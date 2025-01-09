The second semifinal of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 will be played between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. The Reds are at the top of the Premier League points table this season while the Spurs are struggling to move in the top four. But league form hardly matters in the cup competitions. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match will played at the Tottenham stadium and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 9. Sadly there will not be a live telecast of the Carabao Cup final match, but Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 semifinal on the FanCode App. Elon Musk to Buy Liverpool FC? Billionaire’s Father Errol Musk Claims Close Ties With City Ahead of Premier League Club Takeover Rumours.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)