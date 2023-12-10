Tottenham Hotspur will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 10. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD TV channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Aston Villa Beats 1–0 Arsenal and More Misery for Erik ten Hag As Manchester United Lose 0-3 Against Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

As far as Premier League Sundays go... 😍 pic.twitter.com/xzY6Eil1pY — Premier League (@premierleague) December 10, 2023

