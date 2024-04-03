Tottenham Hotspur have won three and drew two matches out of the last five Premier League 2023-24 fixtures. They now stand in the fifth position with 56 points from 29 matches. The Spurs will travel to West London for their league fixture against West Ham United on Wednesday. West Ham registered a shocking 2-1 qin at the Tottenham stadium back in December and will be looking to collect all three points again. The exciting game will start at 00:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 3rd. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. West Ham 4–2 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen’s Hat-Trick Helps Hammers To Win Over Bees.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live

A showdown with Spurs under the lights at London Stadium ⚒ COME ON YOU IRONS! 🫧 pic.twitter.com/lxIvCRCVmg — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 2, 2024

