West Ham take on Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 quarterfinals on Friday, April 19. The match will be played at the London Stadium and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network TV channels would provide live telecast of the West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen match. Those looking for online viewing option of the West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen match can find the same on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Leverkusen, after having won the Bundesliga, will look to progress to the semifinals.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen

