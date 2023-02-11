Chelsea will continue their search of form as they visit West Ham on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The game will begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at London Stadium, London. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between West Ham and Chelsea will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Chelsea match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. However, they will have to take a subscription of the OTT platform to access it.

West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Will the #Blues arrest their ordinary form and get a vital W against #TheHammers? Tune-in tonight on 📺 Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Disney+Hotstar#PL #PassionUnlimited #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/beOE4Qm8jS — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 11, 2023

