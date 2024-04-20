Arsenal lost their chance to go on top after a shocking defeat against Aston Villa. But the side can take a lead again as they will face struggling Wolves next. The Wolves are winless in the last four matches and stand 11th in the points table. The match is scheduled to start at 00:00 AM on April 21, Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Wolves vs Arsenal match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Wolves vs Arsenal live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season.

Wolves vs Arsenal

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Wolverhampton Wanderers 🕢 7.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Molineux Stadium pic.twitter.com/ILNszRR9uy — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2024

