Wolverhampton Wanderers will be locking horns with Chelsea in their next match in Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Wolves played a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in their previous match. Meanwhile, Chelsea shared points with Liverpool. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India and they will provide a telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Wolves vs Chelsea on Star Sports Network

