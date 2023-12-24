Chelsea and Wolves are set to face each other in what promises to be a fascinating showdown in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 24. The Blues are on a high, having defeated Newcastle United in their last match and will hope to clinch all three points from this match. Wolves on the other hand, enter this match on the back of a defeat. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Wolves vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those who want to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live streaming online, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Tributes Flow for Luton Town Captain Tom Lockyer in Team’s First Game Since His On-Field Cardiac Arrest.

Chelsea vs Wolves

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)