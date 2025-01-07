Nottingham Forest, who are at the third position in the Premier League 2024-25 league table will visit Wolves in their next match. The Wolves vs Nottingham Forest match is scheduled to be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England and it has a scheduled start time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 7. Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 HD and SD channels. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Drops Massive Hint About Joshua Zirkzee’s Future.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Up next: Matchweek 20 🔜 pic.twitter.com/EkiKBcSSzg — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) January 4, 2025

