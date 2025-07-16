Independiente del Valle thrashed Brazilian side CR Vasco da Gama 4-0 in the first leg of the play-off fixture of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana. The big four-goal lead at their home in the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito, Ecuador, should be enough for Independiente del Valle to book a slot in the round of 16. Vasco da Gama, trembling with a four-goal defeat, might be too late to hope for a turn-around in the second-leg on July 23. Independiente del Valle defeated a 10-man Vasco da Gama, who got their defender Lucas Piton sent off in the 12th minute. Goals were scored in the 45+3, 49, 82, and 51st minute of the Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2025 match. The goal scorers were Mateo Carabajal (45+3), Patrik Kleiver Mercado Altamirano (49, 82), and Spinelli (51). Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Faces Scrutiny Over Allegedly Hiring Dwarf Entertainers At His High-Profile 18th Birthday Party: Report.

Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2025, FT Result

🇪🇨⚽🇧🇷 O @IDV_EC goleou o @VascodaGama por 4-0 em Quito e abriu vantagem nos Playoffs de Oitavas da CONMEBOL #Sudamericana! #GrandeConquista pic.twitter.com/sspOSIrShO — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)