India suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match on January 18 in Qatar. First-half goals from Abbosbek Fayzullaev (4th minute) Igor Sergeev (18') and Sherzod Nasrullaev (45'+4') put Uzbekistan in front and India needed a Herculean effort in the second to bounce back in this contest. The second half did not see any more goals and despite India coming close to scoring on a few occasions, there was no change to the scoreline. With this result, India remained at the bottom of the Group B points table with a second defeat in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after losing the opening match to Australia.

India Lose to Uzbekistan

