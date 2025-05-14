With a 3-1 lead, the Indiana Pacers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference NBA 2024-25 semifinals Game 5 and won the match 114-105 to become the first to qualify for the Final. The Pacers won the second and third quarters, ensuring the club led at the end of the full-time after the Cavaliers claimed the first quarter quite convincingly, and drew level in the final. Tyrese Haliburton starred with 31 points, which saw the Indiana Pacers reach their 2nd consecutive Eastern Conference NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Final. Star player Donovan Mitchell managed to outscore Haliburton, hitting 35 points for Cleveland. Dallas Mavericks Win NBA Draft Lottery 2025 Despite Having 1.8% Chance of Getting No 1 Pick (Watch Video).

Indiana Pacers Advance To Eastern Conference Final

The Indiana Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/9vo0I3fHCd — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)