Inter Kashi will lock horns against Gokulam Kerala in the next match of the I-League 2024-25. The Inter Kashi vs Gokulam Kerala will be played at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. The much-awaited clash will kick off at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The I-League 2024-25 will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network, where viewing options of Inter Kashi vs Gokulam Kerala will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 in India. The Inter Kashi vs Gokulam Kerala live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Dempo Sports Club Steal Point From Rajasthan United in Jaipur.

