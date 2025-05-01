On a day when Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr got eliminated from the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025, suffering a 1-3 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps in the semi-final. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead thanks to Jordi Alba's goal, Inter Miami failed to contain Vancouver in the second, who slammed as many as three goals with Brian White, Pedro Vite, and Sebastian Berhalter finding net each as Caps dominated both legs to book a place in their first-ever Champions Cup final. Vancouver Whitecaps 2–0 Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter Find Net As Herons Suffer Shock Loss in First-Leg Semifinal.

Inter Miami Crash Out Of CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025

WE'RE OFF TO THE SHOW! 🏆 'Caps are @TheChampions Finals bound for the first time in history 😭#VWFC | #ConcaChampions pic.twitter.com/Kyc6s1CNAO — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)