Despite having a rough time off the field, the Vancouver Whitecaps are enjoying a marvelous time on it as the Vancouver-based club created history and beat Inter Miami for the first time in their history when they beat Herons in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 first-leg semifinal clash at BC Place. Brian White opened the scoring for Vancouver in the 24th minute, a lead that frustrated the Inter Miami side. Sebastian Berhalter doubled the Whitecaps' lead in the 85th minute, finding the back of the net past goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. The second-leg match will be played at Chase Stadium on May 1. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Inter Miami Suffer Shock Loss in First-leg Semifinal

