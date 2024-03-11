The Club Football Montreal won a close match against Inter Miami as Fernando Alvarez, Matias Coccaro and Sunusi Ibrahim scored a goal each to win the game for their team. Lionel Messi was listed as questionable after he sustained a shin injury in the match against Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions League. The goals from Leonardo Campana and Jordi Alba each weren't enough for Inter Miami as their defence wasn't good enough. Inter Miami still sit in the top spot after four games in MLS 2024. 'Ready to Turn This Around, Insha' Allah' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Motivational Quote Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 Clash (See Post).

Inter Miami 2–3 Montreal

90+9' C'est terminé au Chase Stadium.



Nos 🔵⚪️⚫️ repartent avec les 3⃣ points de la victoire! 👊



Final score: Inter Miami CF 2-3 CF Montréal



#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/oO6ZtFa9qA— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) March 10, 2024

