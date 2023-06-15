The final group match of the intercontinental cup between India and Lebanon ends in a goalless draw. Both the sides created ample of chances to score but failed to convert them into goals. The two sides will be meeting again in the final on June 18, 2023, Sunday, as the Blue Tigers will look to play their full-strength squad in the final aiming to lift the title. India 1–0 Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri's Goal Helps Blue Tigers Reach Final.

India vs Lebanon Match Ends in a Goalless Draw

