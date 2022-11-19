“is Ronaldo playing in the world cup” is one of the most frequently asked questions as we inch near the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It is but natural for fans to enquire about the playing status of one of the biggest football stars in the world - Cristiano Ronaldo. So, is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? The answer is yes. The 37-year-old will not only be representing but also leading Portugal National Football Team as their captain. He is also on the verge of becoming the first footballer to score a goal in five editions of the World Cup! You can check the full Portugal squad, schedule and players to watch out for below. Pictures and video of Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal side ready for the FIFA WC 2022 are also present here. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Check Portugal National Football Team Squad and Schedule for FIFA WC 2022 Below:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post For Portugal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Reach Qatar For FIFA World Cup 2022:

Portugal have touched down in Qatar and they mean business 👔#Qatar2022 | @selecaoportugal pic.twitter.com/8vybJLXp3o — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 18, 2022

