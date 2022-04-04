Ivan Rakitic shared his jersey as well as his shorts with fans after Sevilla's La Liga 2021-22 match against Barcelona. Rakitic was a fan favourite in Barcelona during his time at the club from 2014 to 2020. He left two seasons ago to rejoin Sevilla.

See Pics:

📸| Rakitić gave his shirt and shorts to fans at the Camp Nou after yesterday's game. pic.twitter.com/ja2gCvWgri — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) April 4, 2022

Camp Nou was shouting a legend's name on his return and Ivan Rakitic reciprocated. Gave his fans everything he had 🔴🔵. pic.twitter.com/6SjNgBR3X6 — L👀kman (@coleoluoch) April 4, 2022

Watch Video:

A warm reception for Rakitic on his return to Camp Nou, who shows his gratitude by giving Barca fans behind the goal his shirt… and his shorts! pic.twitter.com/JZmEdz7iQV — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) April 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)