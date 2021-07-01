Manchester United have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England international Jadon Sancho for an initial €85 million.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United... HERE WE GO! 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC #Sancho Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. €90m with add ons. Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026. Medicals pending - then it’ll be official. pic.twitter.com/VBto2JqbtK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)