Jamshedpur FC snatched all three points in the dying minutes in Bambolim after Greg Stewart scored in injury time to lead JFC to a 3-2 win. The defending champions came back from a first-half 2-0 deficit but weren't able to hold on to the point.

90+3' GOOOOALLLL ⚽️ | #JFCMCFC Greg Stewart sends the keeper the wrong way from the spot to put @JamshedpurFC back in the lead! 💪 JFC 3-2 MCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 17, 2022

