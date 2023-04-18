Already having booked their place in the semifinal. Jamshedpur FC will be taking on Gokulam Kerala FC in their next Group C match of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 18. The match will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of the JFC vs GKFC match on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels.

Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)