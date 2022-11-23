Not just the Japanese team starred tonight but their fans too! Supporters of the Japan national team cleaned up the Khalifa International Stadium after their team defeated Germany in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Pictures of them cleaning up the waste from the ground after the game has gone viral. Japan came back from being one goal down to sensationally beat Germany 2-1 in the Group E opening match.

Japan Supporters Clean Up Khalifa International Stadium:

Japan’s supporters stayed behind to clean up after today’s 2-1 win over Germany 🇯🇵 Huge respect 👏#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zWS0gdtz2o — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 23, 2022

