After England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris and Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter to poke fun at ICC's boundary count rule, which cost New Zealand the 2019 World Cup. The match between New Zealand and England was tied even at the end of the Super Over but the latter were crowned champions because they hit more boundaries.

See Jimmy Neesham's tweet:

Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? 👀 #joking 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 11, 2021

See Scott Styris' tweet:

I don't understand.... England had more corners .... they are the champions! #Stillsalty — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 11, 2021

