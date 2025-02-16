Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match was filled with controversy as the referee was heavily criticized for his decisions. One major decision that might have played major role in the draw was Jude Bellingham’s red card in first half. The Englishman tried to explain his side while the referee heard It wrong and handed the star midfielder marching orders. After the incident, Referee Munuera Montero tried to explain reason for red card to Los Blancos veteran Luka Modric. The match ended in draw leaving Real Madrid just one point ahead of the second placed Atletico Madrid and two points separating them from their rivals FC Barcelona. La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Non-Stop Fixture List Gives FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Hope On Matchday 24.

While fans were furious on the decision, Coach Carlo Ancelottin also weigh in the and thrashed the decision. He said, “Bellingham didn’t do anything that deserved a sending off,” Ancelotti said. “He said ‘(expletive) off,’ not ’(expletive) you.’ I don’t think that was meant to be offensive.” After Real Madrid, Relegation-Threatened Deportivo Alaves Expresses Disagreement Over Refereeing Decisions, La Liga Club Releases Statement (See Post).

Bellingham spoke after Ancelotti and insisted that his use of the expletive was not meant to target the referee. “It is clear that he made a mistake and there was a miscommunication,” Bellingham said. “I want to make sure that the team knows that I wasn’t irresponsible enough to put them in a situation where they were left with 10. Recently Deportivo Alaves also pointed out some mistakes in the refereeing and mentioned that the side will complaint against the same.

