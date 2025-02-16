The La Liga 2024-25 title battle is very close with the top three teams separated by just 2 points. But the defending champions Real Madrid CF had already expressed its disagreement over the poor refereeing decisions costing them some points in the La Liga 2024-25 season. In the recent Osasuna vs Real Madrid match, fans also pointed out some decision going against Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham’s red card in particular spurred some controversy. Coach Carlo Ancelotti in particular was furious over some decision made in the past also. After Los Blancos its now relegation strugglers Deportivo Alaves who has expressed it disagreement releasing statement on social media. Osasuna 1–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024–25: 10-Man Los Blancos Draws Against Los Rojillos After Jude Bellingham Red Card.

In the post shared Deportivo Alaves mentioned that they will be looking to lodge complaint. The statement reads, “Deportivo Alavés expresses its total disagreement with certain refereeing decisions that it has been subject to this season. The white and blue club will lodge a formal complaint with the relevant authorities. The application of different refereeing criteria in key plays in matches is seriously affecting the results of the matches.” Neymar Eyeing Return to Barcelona, Club President Joan Laporta Puts Forward Two Conditions: Report.

Club further writes, “Our team, our fans and our values ​​deserve to compete on equal terms. We will continue to fight to defend the honour and name of Deportivo Alavés and our fans.” Deportivo Alaves stands 19th in the La Liga 2024-25 standing with 22 points from 24 games.

