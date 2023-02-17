Juventus were held at home by FC Nantes in a frustrating 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 playoff on Friday, February 17. Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juventus in the 13th minute and they could have well had another but Federico Chiesa's shot hit the crossbar. But FC Nantes bounced back and levelled the score through Ludovic Blas in the 60th minute. Juventus then failed to find an equaliser as the match finished 1-1. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Barcelona 2–2 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Teams Play Out Thrilling Draw at Camp Nou (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

