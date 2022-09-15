Two-time European Champions Benfica secured a 2-1 win against Juventus in the Champions League Group H match on Thursday (IST). Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik took a lead in the early minute of the game while the second half strike from Joao Mario and David Neres helped Benfica to seal the victory. Juventus, who have lost their opening two games in the group stage for the first time have lost three games in a row.

Watch Juventus vs Benfica Highlights

