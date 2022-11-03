PSG secures another victory in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 as they manage to bag a 2-1 win against Juventus in the last round of group stage fixtures in the tournament. PSG took an early lead through the combination of Lionel Messi assist and Kylian Mbappe goal. The goal was equalized in the first half by Leonardo Bonucci. Nuno Mendes extended the lead in the second half which turned out to be the winner for PSG at the end of full time. You can watch video highlights of Juventus vs PSG match here.

Juventus vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Result Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)