Real Madrid locked horns with Juventus in a pre-season clash on August 3 at the Camping World Stadium in Florida, USA. In the club-friendly 2023, Juventus proved to be too good for Los Blancos and trumped the La Liga Giant 3-1. Moise Kean, Timothy Weah and Dusan Vlahovic were the goal-scorers for Juventus while Vinicius Junior was the lone player to net a goal from Madrid's end. 'Wanted to See How Youngsters Fare in Demanding Game' Real Madrid Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Reacts After Pre-Season El Clasico Defeat to Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Juventus Match Result

FT | Che bel modo di salutare gli USA... 🇺🇸#JuveRealMadrid [3-1] pic.twitter.com/dPHYbn3DPY — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 3, 2023

Check Out Goal Video Highlights

GOAL: Moise Kean 1’ - Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus 😳 pic.twitter.com/80xgkxZrzs — 11vs11Arena (@11vs11arena) August 2, 2023

GOAL: Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus - Timothy Weah ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/lCwnuxtANv — 11vs11Arena (@11vs11arena) August 3, 2023

GOAL: Real Madrid 1-2 Juventus | Vinicius Jr ⚽️ That assist by Toni Kroos 😮‍💨👌 pic.twitter.com/s7rmt5uTIw — 11vs11Arena (@11vs11arena) August 3, 2023

GOAL: Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus | Dusan Vlahovic ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PfOkJGW2sc — 11vs11Arena (@11vs11arena) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)