A mouth-watering clash awaits us in the Serie A as Juventus hosts Napoli in their next match in Serie A 2022-23 on Sunday, April 23. The game will be kicking off at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Stadium, Torino. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of Serie A 2022-23. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will be providing the live streaming of this game in India.

Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🎆 𝙱𝙸𝙶 𝙼𝙰𝚃𝙲𝙷 🇮🇹 Serie A 🆚 Napoli 🏟 Allianz Stadium ⏰ 20:45 📲 #JuveNapoli pic.twitter.com/yB8ITUnEsB — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)