Durand Cup 2025 is nearing the last round of games of its group stages and in the next game Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will clash with Punjab FC in a Group D encounter. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sports Authority India Stadium (SAI) in Kokrajhar, Assam on Sunday, August 3. The Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC match is slated to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Punjab FC To Begin Campaign Against Karbi Anglong Morning Star.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

