An emotional exit for Karim Benzema in the 72nd minute against Athletic Bilbao as he scores a goal and gets substituted. As he comes off the pitch, the Bernabeu crowd rises to give him a standing emotion. Benzema, who has been part of Real Madrid's ups and downs for 14 years, receives a final goodbye from the fans.

Karim Benzema Receives Standing Ovation From Fans

Karim Benzema leaves the pitch for the last time as Real Madrid player with a standing ovation at Bernabéu 💔pic.twitter.com/rYaJAyEB5N — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) June 4, 2023

