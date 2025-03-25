Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) Manchester City FC would set up a football academy in Kolkata, and it signed an agreement in this regard with the Techno India group on Tuesday, officials said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in London, they said.

Banerjee, who is visiting London to seek investments for the state, said she was happy with the development.

This would be the English club's first football academy in the country, and would be known as Man City Football School, officials said.

It would provide opportunities to youngsters not only from West Bengal but across India to nurture their talents, they said.

Techno India group operates a number of colleges, universities, and schools across the state.

