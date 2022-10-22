Kevin Pietersen has taken to social media to hit out at Manchester United Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former England cricketer slammed the Dutch manager after Ronaldo was dropped from the team to face Chelsea in Manchester United's next Premier League game. Taking to social media, the former cricketer commented on a post by Manchester United, which had his picture as well. Pietersen wrote, "Please take my picture down? I don't want an association with a club that's managed by a clown who is completely disrespecting the greatest footballer of our time! @cristiano is the BOSS! That clown who no one will ever remember needs a wake up!"

Kevin Pietersen Criticises Erik ten Hag:

Lol,Erik ten Hag called "clown" by Kevin Pietersen. I can't stop laughing😂 pic.twitter.com/OhIGOx3QzF — maropann (@maropan7) October 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)