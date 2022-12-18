A blockbuster FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France saw France come back into the game in a spell of 2 minutes mostly riding on the performance of Kylian Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals within 97 seconds, one from penalty and the other from a volley, becoming the first player to score a brace in a World Cup final since Ronaldo for Brazil vs Germany in 2002.

Kylian Mbappe Achieves Unique Feat

2 - Kylian Mbappé has scored two goals in the space of 97 seconds, becoming the first player to score a brace in a World Cup final since Ronaldo for Brazil vs Germany in 2002. Ignition. pic.twitter.com/qSJVKmdaek — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2022

