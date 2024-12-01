Star Real Madrid footballer Kylian Mbappe scored a lovely goal from outside the penalty box against Getafe in the La Liga 2024-25 match. After getting criticised in recent weeks for his poor form, the French striker finally answered his critics after Mbappe scored the second goal for his side Real Madrid with a superb strike. After Bellingham passed the ball towards Mbappe on the left flank, the French striker moved inside and hammered a low shot towards the far post. The ball struck the goalpost and went inside, which gave Madrid 2-0. Later on, Mbappe missed a few chances, but Getafe couldn't break the deadlock as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win. La Liga 2024–25: Straightforward Matches for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid on Matchday 15 in Spain.

Kylian Mbappe Strikes for Real Madrid

