Leeds United rode on a spirited performance to beat Chelsea in a shock result in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, August 21. The Blues were exposed at Elland Road with goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison stunning the visitors. Kalidou Koulibaly also saw a red card in the 84th minute of the game as Chelsea were left humiliated by this defeat. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

FULL-TIME Leeds 3-0 Chelsea A massive win for Leeds following a spirited performance at Elland Road #LEECHE pic.twitter.com/mosNp6lVTe — Premier League (@premierleague) August 21, 2022

