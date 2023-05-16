Liverpool have registered a 3-0 victory over Leicester City in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at King Power Stadium, Leicester. Curtis Jones gave Liverpool the lead at the 33rd minute of the match. Within three minutes, Jones netted another goal to make the score 2-0. The first half ended with a 2-0 score in Liverpool's favour. After the restart, Liverpool continued their domination. Finally, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the 3rd goal in the 71st minute. The win helps Liverpool to stay in the hunt for a Champions League spot. Ajax’s Eredivisie 2022–23 Match Against Groningen Abandoned After Fans Throw Smoke Bomb on Pitch.

Leicester City 0–3 Liverpool

