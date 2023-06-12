Argentina will be squaring off against Australia in an exhibition match at the Workers Stadium, Beijing, China, on June 15, 2023, Thursday. Ahead of the friendly match, the World Winning squad faced a major halt in their preparations for the friendly after their team captain, Lionel Messi, was detained at the airport by the Chinese Police. The Argentine footballer was reportedly detained over passport issues and he did not apply for the same. The footballer holds both Argentina as well as Spanish passports but the latter one do not permit visa-free entry to the Chinese nation. Big Blow to Netherlands! Matthijs De Ligt Ruled out of Nations League Final Four Because of Calf Injury.

Lionel Messi Detained at Beijing Airport

Earlier today at the Beijing airport, Leo Messi faced some issues with his passport. pic.twitter.com/rLNwI3W4nJ — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) June 10, 2023

