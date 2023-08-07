Lionel Messi has certainly set football on fire in the United States! The talismanic player already has scored seven goals in his first four games for Inter Miami, with the latest of those being against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup 2023. For the third game in a row, Messi scored a brace for Inter Miami and this time, he lifted his side out of trouble and put them into the quarterfinals of Leagues Cup 2023. The atmosphere was certainly a heated one with the Argentine's fans engaging in a fight with supporters of FC Dallas outside the Toyota stadium. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Lionel Messi Scores Brace As Inter Miami Qualify for Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinals With 5-3 Win on Penalties Over FC Dallas (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Fans Fight With FC Dallas Supporters

Dallas and Leo Messi fans get in a post game fight outside the stadium! pic.twitter.com/CtDnPpumYL — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)