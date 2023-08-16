Nine goals in six games! That is how good Lionel Messi has been for Inter Miami ever since joining them earlier this year. The Argentina star found the back of the net with a sensational strike against Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinal. In the 20th minute, Messi came up with a shot from a distance outside the box and the ball beat Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake into the net. It was a stunning long-range effort from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as his team clinched a comfortable 4-1 win. Lionel Messi Continues Scoring Streak As Inter Miami Beat Philadelphia Union 4–1, Storm Into Leagues Cup 2023 Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Lionel Messi's Goal Here

What can't he do?! 🐐 Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023

