Lionel Messi often rises to the occasion, and in the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2025 semi-finals at Chase Stadium, the Argentine star footballer did not disappoint. Messi first scored the equaliser for Miami via a penalty, and then scored the winner to complete his brace, and celebrated his goal by running towards his family and moving on to hug his kids, who were present at Chase Stadium. Messi's oldest son, Thiago, and Mateo could be seen wearing their respective Inter Miami jerseys. Messi also has a third son, Ciro. In the clip, emotions could be seen running high between the father and sons as all three embraced each other. Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Brace As The Herons Secure Ticket To Final.

Lionel Messi Hugs Kids After Scoring Crucial Goal

